Can I install three RTX 3090 GPUs on GIGABYTE's X570 Extreme/Master?

Michael is looking at upgrading his rig and wants to know if three RTX 3090s will fit with his selected mobo.

I am looking to upgrade my work graphic rendering system. I am looking at a GIGABYTE X570 Extreme or Master with three GIGABYTE RTX 3090 Turbo blower style GPU cards. My concern is, will the 3rd card block the pins at the board's base, USB, etc. Any advice is appreciated.

Hi Michael,

I've looked at the two boards you mentioned above, and they share a similar layout as far as PCIe slots are concerned. You can see this in the image below.

The GIGABYTE RTX 3090 Turbo GPUs from my own research appear to be dual slot solutions, so taking this into account, it does not appear you would have any issues in the first two slots. However, the third slot, as you mentioned above, will likely block the "pins" at the bottom of the AORUS Master, the board on the right in the above image.

To remedy this, you could choose the AORUS Extreme. It has no pins across the board's bottom, with all the ports being moved to the right edge and angled for easy connection. That said, you will likely need at minimum a full ATX chassis, so the bottom card isn't starving for airflow.

Good luck!