AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT-based gaming PC good enough for Flight Sim 2020?

Doug is in the process of building a gaming PC specifically for Flight Sim 2020 and wants to know our thoughts.

Does this build make sense, mainly for MS Flight Sim? AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5600 XT

GIGABYTE B550M DS3H mobo

GSkill Trident Z DDR4 3600 16GB memory

Corsair RM550X PSU

Hi Doug,

I will try to help here! Are you going for a budget build with this machine?

At any rate, system requirements for Flight Simulator 2020 detail an RX 590 or GTX 970 at a minimum, but in our testing, we have found these cards don't come close to offering a playable frame rate. Your selected RX 5600 XT comes a little closer, but you will likely have to run low or medium settings to get a stable frame rate above 60FPS. Ideally, Microsoft wants you to use a Radeon 7 or RTX 2080.

It is in your best interest, especially with Flight Simulator, to find the best possible GPU you can afford. This will allow you to turn up the detail and immerse yourself into the world. Another bonus is the possibility of VR with the latest FS 2020 update if you find the budget for a higher-end card.

As for the rest of your build, the Ryzen 7 3700X is still a great 8-core / 16-thread CPU option from AMD, and your selected B550 motherboard gives you access to PCIe 4.0 storage. Trident Z from G.Skill is great memory, and 3600MHz is perfect. The PSU will likely need an upgrade if you go much past the 5600XT, so keep that in mind.

I hope this helps!