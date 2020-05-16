What's the best CPU and GPU for the MSI B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard?

David wants to know the best GPU and CPU for his MSI B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard

I have an MSI AMD B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard. What is the best GPU and CPU that it's compatible with?

Hi David,

The MSI B450 Tomahawk is an extremely popular board for those building budget gaming machines. There is no "best GPU" for this board as it can handle all current generation PCIe solutions. The current best gaming GPU on the market is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

As for the CPU, the B450 supports all three generations of Ryzen processors in the AM4 socket. This gives you the option of anything from the 3600/3700 to the 3900X, and even the 3950X. The current best is the 3950X, but do make sure to pair it with DDR4 3200 or better.

Happy upgrading!