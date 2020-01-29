Which power supply should I buy for new AMD Ryzen 5 2600X build?

My question would be regarding the PSU... what should I buy? I'm also kind of on a budget, but I would like a semi or fully modular, budget is about $80 USD.

I am looking to upgrade my current rig and am trying to future proof it. My first purchase will be the power supply. The new rig will be an AMD build, most likely a Ryzen 5 2600x, 16GB of DDR4 memory and I'm hoping to upgrade the graphics to a 1070 Ti as well.

Hi Peter,

Thanks for the question! I'm unsure what you have available in Romania as far as brands go, but I myself would recommend you use the outervision or similar PSU calculator to get an idea of what your system pulls as it will give us a baseline of what wattage we need for your new build.

Running through a PSU calculator quickly shows between 400-500W to run your specified build, so we will want something that is at its most efficient at that wattage. I'd recommend 80+ Silver, at a minimum.

Looking online, I'm finding the EVGA 650 GQ, Thermaltake ToughPower Grand 650, and Cooler Master MWE Gold 650W all right around the $80-$90 US budget you specified and anyone of these would work great for your build.