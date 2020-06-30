Neon Noir Benchmarked: Crytek's Ray Tracing Benchmark Tool Tested

Introduction

Crytek released their Neon Noir benchmark in November 2019, with the benchmark tool giving us a great look at what CryEngine can do with its new ray tracing technology. But as we get closer to the release of next-gen GPUs, I wanted to take a look back at Crytek's work with a software-based ray tracing solution -- benchmarkable with Neon Noir.

But the thing is with Neon Noir and CryEngine, is that you don't need ray tracing capable hardware to run it. CryEngine's ray tracing technology is both hardware and API agnostic, so you don't need specific RT cores like NVIDIA has on its GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Crytek uses a software-based approach for ray tracing in CryEngine, meaning the RT cores inside of the Turing GPU are rendered useless, as too will the new RDNA 2 architecture from AMD. CryEngine's ray tracing technology runs on compute shaders through DX11, meaning it'll work on most graphics cards on the market.

What You'll Need

Crytek makes the Neon Noir benchmark easy to download and run, but you'll need to do a couple of things first. The first thing you need to do is download the CryEngine Launcher, with a link to that below. Once you've got that and you've signed into the Crytek marketplace, you can grab the Neon Noir benchmarking tool.

Built-In Razer Chroma Support

Neon Noir even has full Razer Chroma RGB integration, meaning that while you're benchmarking Neon Noir your Razer hardware will have its RGB lighting synched up for the ultimate in benchmarking.