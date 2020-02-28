Wolfenstein: Youngblood Benchmarked: GeForce & Radeon Battle It Out

Introduction

I decided to benchmark Wolfenstein: Youngblood not too long ago with NVIDIA's technologies enabled, with the RTX-powered ray traced shadows and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). This was a great benchmark run that showed the raw power of DLSS and how it can deliver a better gaming experience without buying a higher-end graphics card.

But what about Wolfenstein: Youngblood benchmarked without RTX and DLSS technologies enabled? That's something I spent the better part of 2-3 days benchmarking and testing for. I added in a metric ton of graphics cards into the mix, and since there's no RTX and DLSS features here to test -- I was able to add in a bunch of AMD Radeon graphics cards into the testing pot.

I went back as far as Polaris with this run with the Radeon RX 480, Radeon RX 570, Radeon RX 580, and Radeon RX 590 -- as well as the Vega-based Radeon RX Vega 56 and Radeon RX Vega 64. I couldn't let the higher-end Vega-powered Radeon VII get away with not being tested, so the 16GB of HBM2 RAM and the first 7nm GPU get tested with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, too.

I've performed the benchmarks of Wolfenstein: Youngblood with virtually everything maxed out (sans anti-aliasing which I will disable completely in all tests I can). I've got it right up on the enthusiast-level 'Mein leben!' preset -- something I go into detail on the next page.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is based on the id Tech 6 engine from id Software, and is powered by the Vulkan API. It has some great-looking graphics and was one of the first non-DirectX games to pack in NVIDIA's RTX real-time ray tracing technology. A recent update arrived enabling DLSS and RTX features in the game, something I thought deserves a deep dive benchmark.

Graphics Cards Used

NVIDIA:

MSI GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X (6GB GDDR5)

MSI GTX 1660 SUPER GAMING X (6GB GDDR6)

MSI GTX 1650 SUPER GAMING X (4GB GDDR6)

MSI GTX 1650 GAMING X (4GB GDDR5)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA TITAN RTX (24GB GDDR6)

AMD:

Radeon RX 480 (8GB GDDR5)

MSI Radeon RX 570 MECH 2 (8GB GDDR5)

MSI Radeon RX 580 MECH 2 (8GB GDDR5)

MSI Radeon RX 590 MECH 2 (8GB GDDR5)

Radeon RX Vega 56 AIR (8GB HBM2)

Radeon RX Vega 64 AIR (8GB HBM2)

SAPPHIRE RX 5500 XT PULSE OC (4GB GDDR6)

SAPPHIRE RX 5600 XT PULSE (6GB GDDR6)

Radeon RX 5700 (8GB GDDR6)

Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB GDDR6)

Radeon VII (16GB HBM2)

Last updated: Feb 28, 2020 at 01:57 am CST