Wolfenstein: Youngblood Benchmarked: GeForce & Radeon Battle It Out

Introduction
I decided to benchmark Wolfenstein: Youngblood not too long ago with NVIDIA's technologies enabled, with the RTX-powered ray traced shadows and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). This was a great benchmark run that showed the raw power of DLSS and how it can deliver a better gaming experience without buying a higher-end graphics card.
But what about Wolfenstein: Youngblood benchmarked without RTX and DLSS technologies enabled? That's something I spent the better part of 2-3 days benchmarking and testing for. I added in a metric ton of graphics cards into the mix, and since there's no RTX and DLSS features here to test -- I was able to add in a bunch of AMD Radeon graphics cards into the testing pot.
I went back as far as Polaris with this run with the Radeon RX 480, Radeon RX 570, Radeon RX 580, and Radeon RX 590 -- as well as the Vega-based Radeon RX Vega 56 and Radeon RX Vega 64. I couldn't let the higher-end Vega-powered Radeon VII get away with not being tested, so the 16GB of HBM2 RAM and the first 7nm GPU get tested with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, too.
I've performed the benchmarks of Wolfenstein: Youngblood with virtually everything maxed out (sans anti-aliasing which I will disable completely in all tests I can). I've got it right up on the enthusiast-level 'Mein leben!' preset -- something I go into detail on the next page.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood is based on the id Tech 6 engine from id Software, and is powered by the Vulkan API. It has some great-looking graphics and was one of the first non-DirectX games to pack in NVIDIA's RTX real-time ray tracing technology. A recent update arrived enabling DLSS and RTX features in the game, something I thought deserves a deep dive benchmark.
Graphics Cards Used
NVIDIA:
- MSI GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X (6GB GDDR5)
- MSI GTX 1660 SUPER GAMING X (6GB GDDR6)
- MSI GTX 1650 SUPER GAMING X (4GB GDDR6)
- MSI GTX 1650 GAMING X (4GB GDDR5)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER (8GB GDDR6)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB GDDR6)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB GDDR6)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (8GB GDDR6)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB GDDR6)
- NVIDIA TITAN RTX (24GB GDDR6)
AMD:
- Radeon RX 480 (8GB GDDR5)
- MSI Radeon RX 570 MECH 2 (8GB GDDR5)
- MSI Radeon RX 580 MECH 2 (8GB GDDR5)
- MSI Radeon RX 590 MECH 2 (8GB GDDR5)
- Radeon RX Vega 56 AIR (8GB HBM2)
- Radeon RX Vega 64 AIR (8GB HBM2)
- SAPPHIRE RX 5500 XT PULSE OC (4GB GDDR6)
- SAPPHIRE RX 5600 XT PULSE (6GB GDDR6)
- Radeon RX 5700 (8GB GDDR6)
- Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB GDDR6)
- Radeon VII (16GB HBM2)
