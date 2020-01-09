TweakTown's Best of CES 2020 Awards - AMD Dominated The Show

Introduction: The Best of CES 2020

Can you believe it is 2020 already? In the first days of 2020 are some of the hardest days of people working in the technology industry, with the annual Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the show we have technology and products that range from sex toys to the latest and greatest mobile devices, self-driving cards, gaming PCs and peripherals, and even pizza-making robots on the floor of CES 2020.

With another CES almost behind us, we have TweakTown's own Best of CES awards to give out -- something that we've compiled a list for in this article. There was a lot to be shown at this years event, with AMD debuting a bunch of new products that started the show off with a huge Team Red bang.

NVIDIA continued its domination in the gaming market with high-end and enthusiast level products, with a much stronger (and very welcomed) push on their Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) TVs. LG, Samsung, Sony, Dell/Alienware, Panasonic and what felt like every other company on the market has gigantic new 4K 120Hz and plenty of 4K 120Hz OLED TVs on the way in 2020, teased at CES 2020.

Gaming companies took the opportunity to unveil new gaming PCs, gaming laptops, handheld gaming prototypes, cases and peripherals. We have a slew of new high-end gaming monitors with Samsung unveiling a gigantic 49-inch 5120 x 1440 monitor at 240Hz, which will not only hurt your wallet but there's no graphics card that can handle it, yet.

There was no show off of AMD's next-gen Zen 3 architecture, the upcoming 'Big Navi' in the Navi 21 GPU, or NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture. Intel showed off its new Tiger Lake CPU architecture with Xe GPU cores, as well as a quick sneak peek of Intel's upcoming DG1 graphics card playing Destiny 2 at an unknown resolution and detail level.

CES 2020 was a gigantic one this year, and one of the biggest -- a great way to start off a new decade, especially if you're like me and an eternal geek. With that, let's dive into TweakTown's Best of CES 2020 products.